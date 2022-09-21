Lunch Reunion With A Lot Of Memories

Veterans of Nightingale Hospital reunited at Emil’s Old Fashion Burgers to share a meal and memories of their time working there. Making a memorable photo are, standing (l-r) Loxie Bena, Gladys McMasters, Ella Bell, Irma Rocha, Benita Garcia, Pam Fothergill, Bonnie Limbaugh, Donna Treadwell, Pat Sanders, Ofelia Torres, Carol Slaughter, Robbie Ceasar, Helen Srubar, Sammie Drehr, Phyllis Dorotik and Virginia Barosh. Seated (l-r) Ouida Bergstrom, Classie Johnson,  Toni Caesar Irving, Irma Edwards, Joyce Jasinski and Cindy Riha.

 L-N Contributed Photo

Over 43 years ago, El Campo Nightingale Hospital closed its doors. Some may not remember the hospital but, the former employees who gathered for lunch at Emil’s Old Fashioned Burgers on Friday shared fond memories of their time there.

“Nightingale Hospital was a very special place and lots of memories were made there,” said Senior Administrative Assistant at El Campo Memorial Hospital Irma Rocha.

