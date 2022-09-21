Over 43 years ago, El Campo Nightingale Hospital closed its doors. Some may not remember the hospital but, the former employees who gathered for lunch at Emil’s Old Fashioned Burgers on Friday shared fond memories of their time there.
“Nightingale Hospital was a very special place and lots of memories were made there,” said Senior Administrative Assistant at El Campo Memorial Hospital Irma Rocha.
The reunion was organized by Gladys McMasters and Cindy Riha, both of whom worked at the old hospital. About 23 former employees attended the reunion lunch this year. The last reunion was in September of 2000 where more than 200 people attended. Emil’s owner Richard Faas, his wife Carmen and their staff were honored to provide the venue for the reunion. Faas’ mother, Mildred (Vacalvik) Faas, was an employee at Nightingale as well. Emil’s opened under the previous owner in 1938, one year before the hospital opened, and remains the oldest surviving restaurant in El Campo.
The Nightingale closed in 1979, at the time El Campo Memorial Hospital opened its doors. “So much has changed since then,” Riha said. “The caring for one another, for those of us that worked there has not changed.”
Former Nightingale employees Karen Wells and Helen Srubar work at ECMH along with Irma Rocha to this day, and shared memories with everyone at the reunion.
“Nightingale employees will always hold a special place in their hearts,” Rocha said, adding “that will never be forgotten.”
