Each year, St. Philip Catholic School honors a former student as a distinguished graduate. On Sunday, Jan. 31, Edith “Patsy” Jones received that honor for the 2020-21 academic school year.
Jones attended and was a member of the first graduating class of SPS. Her two children were graduates, as well.
“She is one who truly exemplifies the school mission, ‘To know, love, serve God and others,’ and her faith is of upmost importance,” Principal Gwen Edwards said. “Patsy practices her faith and virtues daily and is a role model for many. She can be seen attending Mass every Sunday with her husband of 47 years.”
She enjoys gardening, reading and going to Eucharistic Adoration, and is a member of the Catholic Daughters Court No. 1374.
Jones was a member of the St. Philip staff for 22 years, then retired and began to serve as a substitute teacher.
“We were able to convince her that her services were needed, and now she is back helping with a special reading program,” Edwards said.
Jones helps children with the basics of reading and other subject matters.
“You can hear her working and encouraging the students as you pass by her working station,” Edwards said. “Her love for each child is evident as she celebrates each child’s success.
Mrs. Jones we thank you for your past, present, and future dedication to St. Philip School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.