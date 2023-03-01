Touch A Truck On Saturday

Dick Wozniak of Wharton Tractor Co. shows a New Holland Powerstar 120 that will be at the Touch A Truck event on Saturday. 

 Contributed Photo

Police cars, garbage trucks, 18-wheelers, buses, cranes, tractors, tow trucks, ambulances, fire trucks, and even a boat will be on display so children of all ages can get up close to vehicles like these at the inaugural “Touch A Truck.”

Touch A Truck will be held Saturday morning, March 4, at Wharton’s Riverfront Park. Admission is free. From 9-10 a.m., Touch A Truck will be reserved for those sensory sensibilities, with 10 to noon open to anyone. There also will be food vendors, face painting, and a puppet show by the Anchor Club demonstrating how to avoid head injuries.

