Sharing Business Lessons Learned

Amy Ilse (far left) shares with students the daily business routines of her business. Amy’s Cookie Co. brought it from a home-based hobby to a downtown storefront. Listening to Ilse are students visiting from Bay City (l-r) teacher and learning advisor Robin Schwartz, Daniel Ramos Lopez, Jackson Plant, Giselle Cisneros, Troy Gilbert, Adrian Vargas, Justin Verduzco and Kayden Long.

From hobby to full-time side gig, Amy Ilse and her husband Keenan have built a brick-and-mortar storefront delivering sweet treats to the El Campo community.

Amy’s Cookie Co. and Bakery  on E. Jackson started when Amy was in high school selling baked goods made at home to family and friends. The home business in high school turned into a side job in college and the business continued to grow forcing Ilse to make a choice between the job she was working at or baking full-time.

