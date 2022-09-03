From hobby to full-time side gig, Amy Ilse and her husband Keenan have built a brick-and-mortar storefront delivering sweet treats to the El Campo community.
Amy’s Cookie Co. and Bakery on E. Jackson started when Amy was in high school selling baked goods made at home to family and friends. The home business in high school turned into a side job in college and the business continued to grow forcing Ilse to make a choice between the job she was working at or baking full-time.
“I took a big leap of faith to pursue Amy’s Cookie Co. and it all worked out,” Ilse said.
That was over 10 years ago, but that leap of faith nourished her dream to one day own a brick and mortar bakery, despite how scary that prospect was for her - especially by herself.
“Luckily I met and married the most supportive man, who believed in me and my dreams 100 percent,” Ilse said. Amy met Keenen Ilse and, about six months after they were married, they decided they couldn’t take the “mess that is a home bakery” any longer. They decided it was time to expand.
In January 2021 Ilse and her husband opened their storefront .
Amy’s does more than bake cookies. The shop offers decorated cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes and cookie sandwiches. The bakery also takes orders and special requests, offering custom decorated cakes and cookies for weddings, parties and other special occasions.
This week, the working couple shared their story and business strategies in an educational workshop with a group of entrepreneurship students from Bay City High School.
“We really enjoyed having the BCHS students at our bakery,” Keenen Ilse said, “It was nice sharing our story and hopefully inspiring others to pursue their dreams.”
