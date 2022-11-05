Nov. 4 is the official 2022 Arbor Day as designated by the Texas Forest Service, Texas AgriLife Extension and state law.
It’s not just a day for a ceremonial tree planting somewhere in the state, but the beginning of the best season for survival of newly planted trees.
With this year’s dry conditions, I would recommend delaying that tree planting decision until we get some soil soaking rain, OR until we get colder weather that puts us into the truly dormant season.
Help your tree’s survival by doing some early, slow, deep soaking watering in the area where you plan to plant. This is part of my advice further in this article to PLAN ahead. Other than initial planting day watering to settle the soil, future watering must focus on the area of soil where you want the tree roots to grow.
Many folks get turned off to planting new trees and shrubs when the weather turns cold and nasty. However, this is the BEST time to plant hardy, dormant plants like trees. It has been proven for decades that trees planted during the cool, dormant season survive better than those planted when the spirit of spring hits us.
No, there is not a lot of root growth happening during winter, but the roots are getting settled in the soil and ready to support the new leaves of spring as temperatures gradually warm up.
New leaf growth sets new root growth in motion. Everything is well timed. Success is assured. Mother Nature is happy.
This is absolutely the best time of year to do your tree pruning work. Trees are really tough and can be pruned any time of year based on necessity. A few limbs removed to stop conflicts with your roof or to improve sunlight entering under the tree canopy are nothing to worry about. This is true even on the hottest day of summer.
If you have mature trees, you are more likely removing larger quantities of dead wood than green branches. The primary goal with older trees is removal of old dead branches that might drop on your head or property. SAFETY is of the utmost importance.
Before you plant new trees on your property, determine if you have room for another large occupant. Measure to determine how large the new tree will be in 20-30 years. Part of that calculation might be future removal of less desirable or unhealthy trees to make room for the new resident.
Avoid conflict with power lines. Trees will always get larger than you think. Be sure you do not plant on top of existing buried utilities. Call 811 to get your utilities located and marked, before you dig. Most power companies have information on trees that get along well with overhead lines and the planting distance you need to stay beyond.
Fall Is For Planting! Plan Before Planting! Right Plant In The Right Place!
Leon Macha, The Practical Southern Gardener, is a certified consulting Horticulturist/Arborist with over 40 years experience in our area.
