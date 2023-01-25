WCJC Choir students

From left are Valeria Rojas of El Campo, Riley Henderson of Wharton and Alex Miranda of El Campo. The trio will join more than 100 students from across the state at the conference.

WHARTON – Three Wharton County Junior College Choir students will perform at the Texas Music Educators Conference in San Antonio this spring as part of the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir.

Riley Henderson of Wharton, Alex Miranda of El Campo and Valeria Rojas of El Campo will join more than 100 students from across the state at the conference. Part of the experience will include rehearsing under the tutelage of conductor Dr. Craig Jessop, a former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

