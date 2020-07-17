Ryan Williamson, the 2020 El Campo High School valedictorian and son of Gary and Stacie Williamson, has made El Campo ISD history. According to the El Campo FFA social media page, Williamson has been selected to serve as a state FFA officer for Area XI for the coming 2020-21 year.
“To my knowledge, I am not only the very first state officer from El Campo but also the first ever candidate,” he said. “I am honored and humbled to have been chosen for this position. Being a state officer gives me a platform to serve the members of Texas FFA and the agriculture industry in a way that only a few members each year are able to. I realize how unique this opportunity is and cannot wait for the adventures and growth that come along with it.”
“Hard work, dedication, determination and perseverance are a few traits Ryan Williamson possesses,” the post said. “As a freshman coming into the El Campo FFA, this young man immersed himself into this organization and has given it his all. Due to his unwavering commitments he’s given to the FFA, he has been awarded with over $56,000 in scholarship monies.”
As a freshman at Texas A&M University this fall, Williamson will be one of 12 to lead the state during the coming academic year.
According to a press release on Monday, July 13, the announcement was made virtually on Friday.
“These 12 students, who recently graduated in May, will represent Texas FFA starting in the fall,” the release read. “Some of my duties as a state officer include working with the Texas FFA board of directors to develop policy for our organization, providing leadership development opportunities for other students, visiting and facilitating workshops at schools within our area during the school year, serving as a delegate to National FFA Convention, and helping host the annual Texas FFA Convention at the end of my year of service,” Williamson said.
According to Williamson, there is a two-phase process into being selected as a state officer.
“Phase one consisted of a test over Texas FFA and agricultural facts, a writing exercise, multiple interviews, and an extemporaneous speech,” Williamson said. “After this phase, the top two candidates from each area moved on to phase two, where I participated in a round robin conversation with stakeholders and a final interview. Then, our area voted between the top two candidates, and I was fortunate enough to be the highest-scoring candidate of our area.”
Serving as a state officer is regarded as one of the highest honors within the Texas FFA Association.
Officers are as follows: President: Area VII - Blake Mills, Center Point FFA; First Vice President: Area II - Emilee Sanderson, Blackwell FFA
State Vice Presidents are: Area I - Faith Snapp, Lubbock - Cooper FFA; Area III - Elizabeth “Annie” Valicek, Spring Branch FFA; Area IV - Kirby Russell, Bridgeport FFA; Area V - Caitlyn Muckensturm, Krum FFA; Area VI - Isabella Yoder, Lindale FFA; Area VIII - Amy Wallen, Cleburne FFA; Area IX - Carson Davis, Central FFA; Area X - Alexandra Salinas, Veterans Memorial FFA; Area XI - Ryan Williamson, El Campo FFA and Area XII - Rachel Bradford, Troy FFA.
“As a state officer, I am representing El Campo FFA as well as the Area XI Association through my service,” he said. Williamson will be enrolled this fall in the business honors program at TAMU. Plans are to attend law school to become an agricultural lawyer.
