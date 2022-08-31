The El Campo Elks Lodge 1749 made donations to The Blessing Cup and the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
A donation of $2,000 was made to assist monetary needs of The Blessing Cup Storehouse program. The Blessing Cup program was created in 1986 to assist the hungry and needy.
A $4,000 donation to Pilgrim Rest supports A.S.A.P. – After School Activities Program. The program, created in 1990, supports youth in after school programs.
Funds for both of these contributions were made available to the local Elks lodge through an Elks National Foundation Community Investment Program grant, a program funded through donations by Elks members.
