The El Campo Elks Lodge 1749 made donations to The Blessing Cup  and the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

A donation of $2,000 was made to assist monetary needs of The Blessing Cup Storehouse program. The Blessing Cup program was created in 1986 to assist the hungry and needy.

