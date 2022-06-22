While eating a variety of healthy foods, moving more and having annual health screenings are steps to take to be healthier, the health of our social lives is often not considered. Positive relationships with family, friends and co-workers affect our health in many ways.
Relationships and how connected people are to the community around them gives them a social context. This social context is so important that it is one of the five key social determinants of health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social determinants of health are “conditions in the places where people live, learn, work and play that affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes.” Receiving community support and the comfort found in positive relationships can help alleviate or prevent social isolation, which can lead to loneliness.
Addressing the issue of social isolation is important as studies have found social isolation is associated with an increased risk for mortality. Older adults are affected as well with about 43% of adults age 60 and older reporting that they feel lonely. While loneliness has been an issue for older adults for some time, the pandemic and recommendations for older adults to isolate for their protection compounded the impacts.
The good news is social connection can help and there are actions that can be taken to address loneliness. A 2020 profile recommended the following tips:
• Participate in social activities. Consider connecting regularly with friends, volunteering or join a social club.
• Invest in existing positive relationships. Spend time with people who are already in your social circle and work on strengthening those relationships.
• Find local resources to address barriers to connection.
Texas Health and Human Services Aging Services Coordination launched the Know Your Neighbor campaign to encourage Texans to form and maintain new connections with older neighbors to help reduce the risks of isolation and loneliness. Having a supportive neighbor can help older adults stay connected as they age, and the campaign works to strengthen those connections and grow the social networks of older adults.
The campaign uses five steps to encourage engagement:
Step 1: Reach out to your neighbor and introduce yourself.
Step 2: Invite your neighbor to a get-together.
Step 3: Engage your neighbor in conversation.
Step 4: Help your neighbor connect to community resources if needed.
Step 5: Encourage others to engage with Know Your Neighbor.
Resources are provided to make creating connections in your own neighborhood easier Learn more by visiting the Age Well Live Well webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.