Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians. According to biblical scripture, Jesus Christ is the promised Messiah and Savior to the World. Easter Sunday marks His resurrection from death on the cross, upon which He paid the full penalty for humanity's sins by offering a spotless sacrifice in Himself, established the Christian religion and belief in everlasting life after death.
In the weeks leading up to Easter, the faithful participate in a 40-day period of fasting, repentance and spiritual discipline known as Lent. In western Christianity, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Easter is preceded by Holy Week, which starts with Palm Sunday, the celebration of Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, and encompasses Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.
Services during Lent and Holy Week are special and differ from others in the liturgical year. Check with your church for Holy Week schedules and planned events.
See page 4 of this issue to find a church and their contact information to know what celebrations are happening this Holy Week.
