Ryon Emil Korenek of El Campo and Mackenzie Anne Van Gossen announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The bride graduated from East Bernard High School in 2017 and graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She is currently attending the University of North Texas working on her masters degree in science.
The groom graduated from El Campo High School in 2017 and graduated from Texas State Technical College with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Robotics Technology. Korenek is a junior engineer at FW Murphy Production Controls in Rosenberg.
The bride’s parents, Ronnie and Heidi Van Gossen of East Bernard and the groom’s parents, Robert and Cheryl Korenek of El Campo, are pleased to announce the wedding will take place at 2 p.m. on April 29, 2023 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, El Campo.
