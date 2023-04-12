Ryon Emil Korenek To Wed Mackenzie Anne Van Gossen

Ryon Emil Korenek of El Campo and Mackenzie Anne Van Gossen announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride graduated from East Bernard High School in 2017 and graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She is currently attending the University of North Texas working on her masters degree in science.

