Nick Tovar Jr. and the BMF (Basic Metal Fabrication) Bar-B-Que team brought the heat and smoke to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, winning 15th place overall out of 252 teams at the event.
Tovar and Galon Mills formed the BMF team and brought along a little help to the HLSR.
“We brought the best people from different teams, they helped us win,” Tovar said.
BMF got help from teams Gorillaz Gone Wild, Texas Heavy Smokers and LGO Cookers.
Tovar has been cooking and competing since 2009 and BMF was started in 2016. This was his first time at the Houston event.
The team entered the Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Dutch Oven and Open division at the cook-off and were the highest ranking team Wharton County has ever entered.
“We weren’t just competing against other county teams, we were up against corporate teams,” Tovar said.
“United Airlines brought a pit in the shape of a jet plane,” Mills said.
Both men agreed, the win was all about the team.
“We had a great team and great support from the community,” Mills said.
Tovar and Mills said they were thankful for all the fundraisers and donations to the team.
“We were supported by the community so we put it all right back into the community, everything we brought was locally made,” Tovar said. “Overall, we probably spent about $45,000 to participate in this event,” Tovar added.
“For many years, the winners at the Wharton County Youth Fair went to Houston to represent Wharton County,” Tovar said.
2024 will be the last year WCYF winners will be selected to go to the HLSR. In the near future, Wharton County participants will be selected by a Go Texan committee. There are 110 committees working for HLSR with Area Go Texan, Houston General Go Texan and Houston Metro Go Texan promoting the show in counties around the state. The Area Go Texan committee will oversee which teams make it to the HSLR Cookoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.