Weeds Never Sleep
While we have all ‘hunkered-down’ to avoid lightning/thunder and daily rains, our weed enemies have not been sleeping. Tiny flowers are blooming and seeds are being produced, shed to the soil, and sprouting anew. Seeds produced during the drought by small, struggling weeds have been just waiting for this opportunity.

During the calm between rain storms, put on your Crocs and mosquito repellent, and go scouting for weeds that are matured and full of seed. These pesky plants survive by having a very short life cycle. From seed germination to new seed production may only be a couple of weeks. Adolescent weeds’ goal in life is to reproduce.

