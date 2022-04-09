Cub scout pack 196 celebrated the spring weather Tuesday with a trip to DSG Nursery & Landscaping, and a clean-up visit to Zlotnik Park.
At the nursery, the youngsters got their hands dirty learning about plants and the environment.
“Dee and Deborah gave us a wonderful tour of the nursery,” Cub Master Jennifer Hubenak said. “They learned the importance of plants and how they work to create oxygen to offset our carbon footprint,” she added.
The scouts had the opportunity to try peppermint and spearmint leaves and were shown how to plant and care for their very own plant.
After learning about garden care and visiting the fish pond the scouts were treated to hot dogs, chips, beverages and desserts from Sonic, all donated by the nursery.
Refreshed after lunch, the scouts then grabbed gloves and trashbags and headed to Zlotnik Park – specifically the playground and the pond area – and picked up trash.
One of the principles of scouting, according to Boy Scouts of America, is “leave no trace.”
“We learned that ‘a scout leaves no trace’ means picking up after ourselves and picking up the trash of others when we see things that don’t belong,” Hubenak said.
The children collected candy and chip wrappers, plastic bottles, a lot of cigarette butts, zip ties, broken pvc piles from fishing holders, aluminum cans, cardboard and much more. They learned that all of the trash picked up could harm people, fish and wildlife in the area.
