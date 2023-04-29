High fashion came to Wharton on April 21 with the Simply Divine Tea Room & Event Center hosting their Spring Fashion Show.
The evening event began at 6 p.m. and guests were treated to wine and hors d’ oeuvres. On the menu were chicken wings and drummets, tuna and chicken salad sandwiches, meatballs, chips and dips. Tea and desserts were served, wine was available but not included with the ticket price of $25.
The style show featured models from area boutiques.
After the fashion show, a veritable who’s-who of Wharton County introduced local business owners and presented a little information about the businesses. Guests were also invited to speak about their business and have business cards on hand to share.
“This was an awesome event and one that will help local businesses,” Ann Strarup said.
The evening wrapped up with hosts and guests visiting the boutiques and shops on the square in downtown Wharton.
