For more than a decade, El Campo Ricebird senior running back Rueben Owens II has been carrying the football and scoring touchdowns. While he’s still doing that on Friday nights, hours later Owens is calling plays for El Campo’s Bantam youth league football team on Saturday nights.

As a teen, with college football on the horizon, Owens could be doing literally anything in his final few months in El Campo, but he’s choosing to give a group of youth league football players an experience they’ll remember for a long time.

Tags

