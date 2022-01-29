The Comfort Wood Chapter, NSDAR held their first 2022 meeting on Jan. 13 at the Wharton County Historical Museum. Hostesses were Marilyn Sebesta and Pat Blair. Special guest was Gloria Reue, aunt of Regent, Sarah Hudgins. The Opening Ritual was led by Hudgins and Chaplain Hazel Foltyn.
Pledges to the American, Texas and DAR flags were repeated in unison along with the American's Creed and the Preamble of the Constitution. Hudgins read the President General’s Message from Denise Doring VanBuren. Hudgins informed the group that currently our chapter has 97 members and have turned in 1,233 volunteer hours to nationals. She encouraged each member to please register their volunteer hours before the end of January.
A National Defense Report was distributed for Betty Leach, Chair, by Nancy Kacal. Kacal, Recording Secretary then read the minutes, which were approved as read. Other officer reports were given by Treasurer, Kathleen Thonsgaard, Registrar, Linda Bubela and Chaplain, Foltyn.
Special Committee’s Report of Wreaths Across America, was given by Chair, Glennell Wenglar, who will be serving one more year. Outstanding sales were again accomplished. She and Kacal made up the majority of the hard work done and the Chapter complemented them for their service to this very worthwhile cause.
National Committee Reports were given by Kacal on the American Indian displays set up in the El Campo Branch Library, Wharton County Museum, and the Wharton Public Library. Foltyn reported on the Commemorative Events Committee Displays set up in the El Campo Branch Library, Louise Branch Library, Wharton Public Library, Wharton County Historical Museum and the Wharton County Courthouse. Service to the Veterans Chair, Pam Poncik sent her report, which was given.
Activities were reviewed on what the chapter did on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day and Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day. Delegates for State Conference being held in March were nominated.
Metting was adjourned and our program on the "The Coco Indians of Wharton County" was presented by Merel Hudgins, Wharton County Historian.
She held a question and answer period and her door prize was won by Susan Davenport.
All visited and enjoyed refreshments.
