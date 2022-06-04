The El Campo Garden Club has selected the beautifully landscaped property of Andy and Carla Schmidt for their Yard of the Month award.
The Schmidts have lived in the home for over 5 years and said they felt “highly complemented and grateful to be chosen for the award.” Garden Club members Barbara Hitsfeld and Jessica Radley selected the yard for this months award.
The front entrance to the home is beautifully manicured and the beds are filled with flowering plants like caladium, vinca, coleus, variegated ginger, tradescantia and more, but it wasn’t always so lush. “There were no flower beds when we moved in,” said Carla Schmidt, adding “we have just been adding a little each year.” The work done over the years shows beautifully, from the front yard to the back.
“My back yard is my favorite space – it’s the sunniest area,” Schmidt said. The couple don’t use a landscaper or gardening service, “My husband and I do it together.” They like to plant pansies in the fall, cyclamens in the winter and vinca, sometimes known as periwinkle, in the summer. The Scmidt’s back yard also grows with purple fountain grass, buttefly bushes, purple salvia and a lot more.
There are no immediate plans for future garden projects. “I always have dreams, ideas for more, but my husband thinks we should call it quits for now,” Schmidt said, “I may have to sweet talk him.”
Carla doesn’t have any tips for successful gardening but says she learns from her mistakes and remembers, “gardens are always changing and growing.”
