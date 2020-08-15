“Social distancing has made it difficult for us to share our passion for the performing arts with you, but it hasn’t stopped us,” Russell Kacer, vice president of communications at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton said. “The Plaza Theatre has partnered with Broadway On Demand to bring you a real performance, by our actors, from our stage in Wharton, Texas to the comfort of your home, office or anywhere you have an internet connection. It’s just like being at a real Plaza performance … except you have to provide your own concessions.”
“Drinking Habits,” a comedy by Tom Smith being presented this weekend and directed by Darve Smith, is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
Accusations, mistaken identities and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down.
Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.
Drinking Habits is recommended for general audiences.
The cast includes Jami Hughes as Sister Philamena, Amber Schlitter as Sister Augusta, Casey Dworaczyk as George, Quinn Wrench as Mother Superior, Trevor Smith as Paul, Camille Thrash as Sally, Rachel Helmick as Sister Mary Catherine and Reagan Wrench as Father Chenille.
Performances will be streamed by the following schedule: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Broadway on Demand is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Roku. Access is coming soon to Android, Chromecast and Amazon FireTV. You can also access it via mobile or desktop browser - the preferred browser is Google Chrome.
Plaza members of the 2019-2020 season will get access to the streamed performance free of charge by contacting the Plaza office at 979-282-2226 or office@whartonplazatheatre.org to confirm membership and receive a special access code to view the show at no charge. Please note: You will still be required to create a free Broadway On Demand account upon logging in.
Fee for non-season ticket holders is $10 per device, plus a $2.95 processing fee. Follow the link below to create your Broadway On Demand account, select performance date, and complete the shopping cart process: http://www.whartonplazatheatre.org/virtual-performances
