It may have surprised some people to see a camel on the square in downtown El Campo this Wednesday, but it was, after all, “hump-day.”
El Campo resident Marie Powell was at Evans Park near the railroad tracks with her 7-foot, 6-inch tall camel named “King Tut.”
Powell has had the camel for more than six months and said he’s about five years-old.
The animal rested on its knees in the grass and allowed children and adults to give it a pet or a scratch under the watchful eye of King Tut’s trainer, Terri Lindley of Oklahoma.
“Camels are very docile animals, very good tempered, and I’ve been training them for years,” Lindley said.
Her assistant, 13 year-old Wyatt Myers also spoke highly of the good natured beast.
“I’m from Fairplay, Colo., and I like helping Terri with the camel. They remind me of yaks,” Myers said.
Lindley moved the animal around the grassy square and brought it up onto the gazebo, though King Tut was a little reluctant at first. After walking around a bit, the camel came back to rest in the grass on its knees, as they often do, and didn’t seem bothered at all when a freight train came down the tracks near the park. The train was loud, but the camel seemed unfazed.
“Camels aren’t spooked easily, like horses are,” Lindley said, “but they will spook horses and cattle,” she added.
Lindley has trained other camels and horses, zebras, yaks, and even once trained a giraffe.
She noted that zebras are among the most difficult livestock to train.
“Zebras are very smart, but they have a mind of their own,” she said. “They don’t train well because of their independent streak,” she added.
After awhile more people came over to greet and pet King Tut, and he never flinched or seemed perturbed.
The young Myers said he had been helping with the camel for four days now and added that he hopes to be a trainer or a veterinarian when he chooses a career.
