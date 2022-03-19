Question of the Week. “My citrus fruit used to taste good, but now it has changed. Did it cross pollinate with some of its neighbors?”
The good news is……NO!
Citrus is a unique plant in that it almost never propagates via cross pollination. Hybridization between species of citrus plants takes an incredible amount of precise laboratory work by plant breeders. The chance of it happening naturally is almost nil.
Even if it did happen, it would not affect the taste of fruit from the existing plants. You would not experience a change in fruit until the next generation of seedling plants began to bear fruit, maybe 6 to 10 years later.
Citrus seedlings will normally produce a plant identical to the mother plant. The downside is that the seedling plant will take many years to bear, and meanwhile it will grow tall and wild as it matures out of its juvenile stage.
That is why you always want to buy a nursery grown plant budded / grafted to the desired improved, proven variety. Some nursery grown citrus is produced from rooted cuttings and is 100% the desired variety. These will bear fruit the first year (though you should remove all fruit for 2 years while it grows and gets well established).
OK! OK! You can leave one or two fruit in place to satisfy your curiosity about your new plant.
The story about a tree suddenly producing bad tasting fruit begins from a sprout growing from the rootstock plant, below where the improved variety was budded. Almost all budded citrus is produced on a seedling Sour Orange or a version of Trifoliate Orange. Sprouts from the rootstock are very strong and soon become the dominant part of the plant. You have to be observant and keep those sprouts removed.
Sour Orange trees are thorny; the fruit is very tart and very seedy. Trifoliate Orange has three leaflet compound leaves, lots of vicious thorns and odd fruits that taste a bit like kerosene. Trifoliate Orange is a common invasive brushy plant in local wooded rangeland.
These sprouts normally occur from below the ground line up to maybe 6” above the ground. You need to get down on your knees with a good pruning saw and remove the growth as close to the main trunk as possible.
Most garden centers are now freshly stocked with citrus plants. Shop early, shop now. Demand for these fruit trees is high after the severe freeze of 2021. If you wait for a SALE on citrus, you will end up with none or with a few ‘doggy’ leftovers.
Most citrus that survived 2021 is sprouting from the rootstock plant, below the point where it was budded or grafted to the desired variety. Waiting on that process of regrowing to its former glory, is likely to result in great disappointment.
Remember to be good to your friends. You will need all of them when your happy citrus tree has its next bumper crop.
