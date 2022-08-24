Tuesday afternoon saw a construction crew resurfacing the tennis courts at Friendship Park in El Campo.
Four courts in front of the skate park are being resurfaced and re-lined by CourTex Construction. Bradley Piper, project manager for the company said the courts were being repaired and prepped for tennis and pickleball.
“The courts will have lines for both tennis and pickleball,” Piper said. He added that the courts would not be ready for either game until the surface and the lines dried enough.
“We’ll finish up the lines but it will take a week or so before they’re ready for people to play on,” he said.
With the temperatures cooling down for the fall it is expected more people will be outdoors and enjoying the local parks. Tennis has always been a popular sport but pickleball is fast becoming another option for racquet and paddle games.
Pickleball is played indoors and out with a racket or paddle that is solid-faced, not strung. A pickleball court has a 36-inch-high net and uses a perforated, hollow polymer (plastic) ball, reminiscent of a wiffle-ball.
The game was invented for children in 1965 and is played with two people (singles) or four (doubles) where the players face each other across the net. The game resembles tennis but the court is the size of a doubles badminton court - less than a third the size of a tennis court.
Similar to tennis, the court lines and rules for pickleball include two 7-foot areas on either side of the net known as non-volley zones that only allow hitting the ball after it bounces first. Scoring is more like volleyball where side-out scoring means only the serving team can score a point. Unlike tennis, all serves are served underhanded.
The hard, polymer ball has significantly less bounce than a traditional tennis ball. That, along with the non-volley zones and underhand serves, creates a dynamic game with soft taps of the ball and long-driving smashes.
The U.S. Sports and Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest growing sport in the U.S. in 2021-2022, with over 4.8 million players. A short learning curve and low startup costs add to the appeal and popularity of the game. Thousands of pickleball tournaments are played throughout the country and there are championship matches with two professional tours and one professional league.
The courts won’t be ready for a little while, but when they are, will you be out there playing tennis or pickleball? We’d like to hear from you and see you play. Let us know at lifestyle@leader-news.com.
