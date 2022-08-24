Tuesday afternoon saw a construction crew resurfacing the tennis courts at Friendship Park in El Campo.

Four courts in front of the skate park are being resurfaced and re-lined by CourTex Construction. Bradley Piper, project manager for the company said the courts were being repaired and prepped for tennis and pickleball.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.