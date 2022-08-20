With all that is going on in the world today, it’s not surprising that many Texas citizens are experiencing a rise in stress levels. Health worries during the COVID-19 epidemic increased mental and physical stress across the country, and now financial worries about inflation and the cost of living have increased that stress as well.
A study conducted by MyBioSource.com examining physical and mental health distress data from CountyHealthRankings.org over the last 5 years, from 2017 to 2021, shows the stress levels in the state have increased 3 percent, with Texas ranking 18 overall.
States with the highest stress inflation rates in the country are Maine (6 percent), North Dakota and Ohio (5 percent) and Kansas and Michigan (4 percent). States with the lowest stress inflation rates show New York with a deflation rate, subtracting 2 percent over five years and Wyoming and Maryland decreasing their stress rates by 1 percent each. Rhode Island and North Carolina had no increase or decrease in their stressflation.
In Texas, Kenedy County has the highest stress inflation rate in the state, an 11 percent increase – a 5 percent increase in physical and 6 percent increase in mental stress. Brooks County decreased its stress levels the most, cutting 4 percent off their averages. Wharton County’s physical stress levels have increased 2 percent while mental stress levels have increased 4 percent, for an overall stress increase of 6 percent.
‘Many people have become familiar with the feeling of being stressed, which is understandable given the pandemic-related events of the past few years,’ says a spokesperson for MyBioSource.com. “Chronic stress can have seriously negative impacts on the body – both physically and mentally – and allowing it to build up may result in further detriment to your health over time. If you are unable to reduce your stress levels through relaxation techniques or exercise, please see a health professional.”
How do your stress levels compare? Do you feel more mental or physical stress lately, or have you alleviated some of the stresses in your life? We’d like to hear from you. Email us at lifestyle@leader-news.com.
