High Stress In Some Texas Counties

With all that is going on in the world today, it’s not surprising that many Texas citizens are experiencing a rise in stress levels. Health worries during the COVID-19 epidemic increased mental and physical stress across the country, and now financial worries about inflation and the cost of living have increased that stress as well.

A study conducted by MyBioSource.com examining physical and mental health distress data from CountyHealthRankings.org over the last 5 years, from 2017 to 2021, shows the stress levels in the state have increased 3 percent, with Texas ranking 18 overall.

