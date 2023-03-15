The El Campo Garden Club met at Jackson St. Market and Coffee Bar for their March meeting. Owner Molli Bodungen welcomed everyone and showed pictures of the building before and during restoration. She also explained all the problems and modifications that her contractor David Allgayer faced during the process. It took three months to just gut the 1950’s Foremost Dairy building and, as Molli says, bring it “down to the bone.” Then COVID hit. However, Molli and her local crew did not give up, but kept working and turned the old building into a modern, beautiful 10,000 foot facility that offers not only a unique place to dine but also special areas for hosting weddings and other gatherings, office spaces and a local farmer’s market every second Saturday during the growing season.
After a tour of the facility, President Faye Poskey called the meeting to order. Secretary Joy Roppolo read the minutes of the last meeting. Pat Holub reminded members that they are to meet at the Country Club for their April meeting and car pool to The Brookwood Community for a tour and meal. Nancy Brooks invited the club to her house in Weston Lakes afterward for dessert.
