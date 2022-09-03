Polka Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 3
SEALY: Lions Sealy Dance Club presents Al Sulak and the Country Sounds at the Sealy American Legion Hall, 1630 Meyer St, 7:30-11 p.m.
CISTERN: Midnight Wranglers at Cistern Country Store, 12604 Hwy. 95 North, 8 p.m. to midnight. Call the store at (512) 739-7840 or visit www.cisternstore-bar.com.
MOULTON: Czechaholics at Pavlas Tavern in Moulton (114 Main St.), 7-11 p.m.
LA GRANGE: Blue Denim at Mullins Prairie Store near La Grange (7408 Mullins Prairie Loop), 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday, Sept. 4
FAYETTEVILLE: St. John the Baptist Labor Day Feast. Mass with polka music at 10 a.m.
HALLETTSVILLE: Sacred Heart Parish Fall 2022 Picnic at the KC Hall in Hallettsville. Music on the main pavilion by the Kovanda Czech Band 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free dance on the Polka Pavilion/Biergarten by the Red Ravens and Dujka Brothers 1-8 p.m.
SHINER: Shiner Picnic at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Music in the Main Hall by The Tuba Meisters 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and The Shiner Hobo Band 2-4 p.m. and Czechaholics 4-7 p.m. Music outside by Classic Top Hits by Vic Patek 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., To Love and Rescue 12:30-3 p.m., Yodel Blitz & Variety Show 3-6:30 p.m., Bill Pekar & The Rainey Bros. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Dance inside the hall by The Emotions 9 p.m.-midnight.
HIGH HILL: High Hill Picnic at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Music by Texas Sound Check 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Mark Halata and Texavia 4-8 p.m. Free dance at night by Texas Sundown.
SWEET HOME: Glen Collins and The Alibis at Sweet Home Hall, 43 CR 391, 3-7 p.m. Call (254) 723-8853 for more information.
