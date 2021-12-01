It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas! We have the parade tomorrow and it’s so much fun to watch all the great entries and the happy children take joy in the moment. And, of course, that great fire truck with the special guest on top! What a wonderful time of year. This year there seems to be more anticipation of the holidays and perhaps expectations are a little higher. I hope everyone finds joy in the season and makes good memories. Give yourself the opportunity to enjoy the moments even if there is still some anxiety and stress. Allow yourself to feel lighthearted and happy as the holidays draw near. Life is too short to spend it waiting for the negatives. Embrace the positive things while you have the opportunity.
Houston-Galveston Area Council on Aging representative, Alex Rischan, will be at the El Campo Branch Library on Friday, Dec. 3rd to help patrons in need of assistance with Medicare Open Enrollment. Rischan comes to the library every third Thursday of the month. In Nov., she held a workshop for people interested in learning their best options. She has scheduled an extra session to meet with patrons 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday, Dec. 3rd, at the library. Be sure to bring a list of any medications you might be taking. Open Enrollment ends on Dec. 7th.
Be sure to stop by the library on Wednesday, Dec. 8th, to share in some Christmas merriment. The Library will be hosting its annual Customer Appreciation Open House for all its patrons. There will be light refreshments to enjoy as staff takes a moment to say “Thank You” to their wonderful patrons. Check out a few light-hearted Christmas books to read as the holidays approach.
Many patrons have signed up for the library’s Christmas giveaway, “Fuel Up and Read”. If you haven’t already registered to participate, stop by the library to sign up. Get a form to fill in the three books you read to enter the drawing. $25 HEB gift cards will be given away to fuel up your vehicle or your tummy. This year the program is dedicated to former loyal library reader, J. Michael Appling. The deadline to return your reading log to the library is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18th.
If you get the opportunity to stop by the El Campo Branch Library this Christmas season, check out the beautiful displays and Christmas decorations. Get a few fun or scary books to enjoy and pass the time as days become shorter and nights start earlier.
Allow yourself the opportunity to savor the season. Look into the faces of the children as they see new and colorful displays. Cherish new experiences and anticipate the Christmas season. The celebration of Christ’s birth gives us all the opportunity to begin anew and see life through the eyes of a child. The birth of a baby gives everyone a reason to celebrate and rejoice and the birthday of Christ is so special. Give yourself the gift of happy moments and cherished memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.