Cold temperatures and gusty winds didn’t diminish the smiles Saturday of the farmers market vendors offering wares at Wharton’s Riverside Park, one weekend before they’d ask visitors to bring along a few canned goods.
The Wharton County Farmers Market resides at the park overlooking the Colorado River, there every Saturday until Dec. 17 when the market breaks for winter.
County farmers and gardeners bring seasonal vegetables and preserved foods, while other vendors bring baked goods, crafts and ready-to-eat foods of all kinds.
El Campo resident Daniel Smith, representing her home-based business, Flower Cow Farm, has an array of freshly baked breads, pretzel bites and chocolate-filled croissants.
“We have a small farm and I started off selling flowers, and now we sell artisan breads and baked goods,” Smith said. She takes orders and bakes up specialties like sourdough and jalapeño cheddar loaves. Smith’s seven-year-old son, Joshua, helps man the booth with her.
Businesswoman Monica Montalbo, originally from Kendelton and now living in Wharton, displayed her custom designs, hand-etched in glassware.
“I’ve been coming to this farmers market for four years and we have had good sales,” Montalbo said. Her display includes engraved cups, wine glasses, shot glasses and resin work, including custom domino sets. “We do all the engraving by hand with sports logos, personalized designs and more,” she added.
In a booth filled with scrumptious-looking mini-cakes and cookies, Nadia Garza of Wharton offers sweets for sale. Garza’s home-based business is Sissy Lou’s.
“We really like coming to the farmers market, we see a lot of people and they really like our cakes,” Garza said.
Laurie Lamb, part of Garza’s blended family, helps out at the booth and said she likes the market, but also likes giving back to the community.
“We like to bring a lot to the market, and it sells pretty well. Everything we don’t sell we bring over to Victory in Jesus,” Garza said. Victory in Jesus Recovery Center in Wharton is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation service. “They’re always so grateful with what we share with them,” Garza added.
Crystal Becker has been vending at the market for almost seven years and brings with her homemade breads and rolls from her business, Homemade Goodness. She calls Wharton her home and says she likes coming to the farmers market because she doesn’t have to drive into Houston.
The market is planning to have their annual Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 19, asking visitors and vendors to donate non-perishable items for various charitable organizations in Wharton County. Anyone donating two food items will receive a drawing ticket for two food filled with items donated by market vendors.
Jenn Risher, of Wharton, thinks people will like a dessert of her own creation - the Pecan Dream Pie. Her business, Jenn’s Creations, brought samples for visitors and she plans to be back at the next market.
This is the second year at the market for Jenn’s Creations and her 12-year-old son, Kaylor, helps out in the her booth.
Shandi and Connor Unruh, of Bon Appetite, brought baguettes, pastries, and some herb flavored olive oils for cooking and dipping. They’re Wharton residents and enjoy bringing home baked breads to the market.
Farmer Joe Stegint and his wife Liz, of Simonton, manned their L & J Farms booth, stocked with home-grown tomatoes, okra, green beans and different canned fruits and vegetables. The Stegints also sell grass-fed beef steaks and pastries. They’ve farmed and sold at markets like this one for more than 15 years.
James Delancy’s Lone Star Specialty Farms brought his produce to the Wharton farmers market, but also sells on weekends at the Boling four-way, at the corner of FM 442 and FM 1301.
On this Saturday, Delancy brought locally grown sweet potatoes, eggplant, green beans, okra and zucchini along with canned pepper jellies and jams.
Market visitor Stan Kocurek of Wharton said he never misses visiting Delancy’s booth for produce.
Check out the Wharton County Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Riverfront Park in Wharton - across from the Sheriff’s office, until Dec. 17.
And, remember, on Nov. 19 the market will hold a Thanksgiving Food drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.