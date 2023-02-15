El Campo students cleaned up at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Region IV contest as Ricebird bakers took top spots with their curated confectioneries.

El Campo ISD’s culinary arts team swept Region IV’s cupcake competition with four out of the five juniors advancing to state coming from the district’s culinary program; placing first, second, fourth and fifth out of around 50 competitors, and the top spot in the sophomore’s division out of around 25 coming from ECISD as well.

