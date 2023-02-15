El Campo students cleaned up at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Region IV contest as Ricebird bakers took top spots with their curated confectioneries.
El Campo ISD’s culinary arts team swept Region IV’s cupcake competition with four out of the five juniors advancing to state coming from the district’s culinary program; placing first, second, fourth and fifth out of around 50 competitors, and the top spot in the sophomore’s division out of around 25 coming from ECISD as well.
The culinary students submitted a set of six homemade cupcakes, topped with frosting and handmade embellishments, on a themed board to a panel of judges, along with a short speech about their themes. The judges ranked their offerings.
The students have been working towards this contest all year.
“We started early; brainstorming our themes, sketching out our designs for the board, then we had to test and fine-tune all our recipes for the cakes, garnish and frosting,” said junior Ariana Metoyer who took fourth place.
“Some of them started working on it this summer,” Culinary teacher Dobie Rod said.
The student’s recipes varied to match their themes, some submitted a Hawaiian vacation; coconut sponge and mango butter cream with candied macadamias, others a spiced homage to a Mexican vendor: cinnamon cakes filled with dulce de leche and topped with a cinnamon butter cream and a homemade churro. The latter took first place in the junior division.
“I was nervous coming into the competition, but I wanted to walk into there with the mentality that I could win. I feel like we all have it down now, we just need to perfect it,” said junior Sofia Medina who’s creation took first place.
The El Campo bakers dedicated time to their craft, as did most of the competition, however some of El Campo’s students were shocked at their rivals.
“It seemed like a handful of folks didn’t even try. We were practicing our piping (applying frosting,) trying to get it just right and some people were just spreading frosting on with a butter knife,” junior Megan Collins fifth place said.
That was an exception, not the norm.
Students had to decorate their pastries with only handmade flourishing, nothing as simple as fresh fruit or premade candies. One of El Campo’s students shaped sugar glass and topped their bee-themed lemon poppy-seed cakes with a molded chocolate bee.
The near-clean sweep surprised even El Campo’s competitors.
“It was absolutely nerve wracking. It got down to Sophia and I after they announced third place. We knew we had taken first and second, I was happy with second,” junior Linda Martinez said.
El Campo’s competitors haven’t stopped working, with state competition just a few months away in late March.
“I feel like we’re ready for state, the displays are pretty good and I like the designs. We just need to know what to improve. We got almost perfect scores so there wasn’t much feedback,” said sophomore Justin Olmstead who won first place.
Students that advanced to state received a scholarship to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, should they choose to attend and first and second placing students received a $3,500 and $2,500 scholarship, respectively.
