Texas Gulf Coast Regent’s Council met April 4, at Victoria Country Club. Representing Comfort Wood Chapter of Wharton County was Regent Sarah Hudgins, Debra Wood Hamman, Hazel Foltyn and Pam Foltyn Poncik.
Hudgins, along with other current regents, gave reports on their chapter activities. The program of the day was given by Gretchen Crawford, Texas State Chair Genealogical Records Committee.
Some of the certificates awarded to Comfort Wood Chapter Commemorative Events Chair, Foltyn were first place state – “50th Anniversary of NASA Space Shuttle Program,” second place state – “Celebrate the Legacy of Bernardo de Galvez,” third place state – “125th Anniversary John Philip Sousa Stars and Stripes Forever” which also won a special award for connecting John Philip Sousa to Polish patriots/composers. This award was awarded at state conference held in Dallas in March.
Foltyn won the door prize. The DAR Comfort Wood monthly displays can be found at the Wharton County Courthouse Fulton Street Entrance.
