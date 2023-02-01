Texas Retired Teachers Association

In El Campo for the TRTA meeting (l-r) Jackie Walsh, representing Houston Hospice/El Campo, Renee Cavazos, president of the local unit of TRTA, and Robin Metting, District 3 President TRTA.

 Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Heritage Center in El Campo. President Renee Cavazos of Boling opened the 10:30 a.m. meeting with pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.

Robin Metting, District 3 President TRTA, presented information on a trip to Washington D.C. on Dec. 14 to speak on needs of retired teachers. On April 12 TRTA will be represented at the state capitol to bring awareness of the need for COLA (Cost-Of-Living Adjustment) and a need for a solution to the “windfall debacle.” If interested, contact Ms. Metting at 361-550-9993. Remember to wear red.

