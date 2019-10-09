Wednesday, Oct. 9
• Jackson Co. Fair
The 70th Annual Jackson County Youth Fair will continue today, Oct. 9 through Oct.12 at the BRC Main Event Center. For information visit: https://www.jcyf.org/.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Kids Can Paint
Reserve your child’s spot now for a painting session at The Workshop, 115 N. Washington in El Campo. Kids can paint a Halloween themed kitty on the fence onto a canvas. The session is from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Drop the kiddos off for a fun paint night that also includes making a craft, eatting pizza and playing games. To reserve a spot, visit www.theworkshop-elcampo.com.
• Cuero Turkeyfest
The 47th Annual Turkey Fest will take place in downtown Cuero Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11-13, but the Great Gobbler Gallop between Paycheck of Worthington, Minn. and Ruby Begonia of Cuero, begins on Saturday morning before the Turkeyfest Parade at the intersection of Main Street and Esplanade. There will be live music, food, family events, a carnival, barbecue cook-off and more taking place over the three-day period. For a full schedule, visit www.turkeyfest.org.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• Pumpkin Patch
Theta Delta hosts its annual Pumpkin Patch at Evans Park on Friday evening, Oct. 11 and 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, Oct. 12. Pumpkins are $5 each with at least a pumpkin purchase for admission to the patch. There will be a moon bounce, temporary tattoos, face painting, miniature pumpkin painting sessions and lots of fall photo opportunities. “Do It All” patch passes will be available for $5 on the day of the patch to participate in all of the above. The VIP Patch Preview on Friday night, Oct. 11 gives everyone the opportunity to take their photos against the many fall decorative backdrops. Tickets are $25.
• Wine & Arts Fair
Stroll the streets of downtown Wharton during their annual Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair. The event takes place around the square from 4 - 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
• Chute & Barrel Rodeo
The Wharton County Fairgrounds is the place to be for the Chute & Barrel Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 - 13 starting at 10 a.m. in the Johnson Arena. Events will include dummy roping, chute roping, lead line barrels, figure 8 barrels, goatribbon tying, breakaway roping, clover leaf barrels, double mugging, tiedown, poles, ribbon roping and team roping. For more information call Dee Ann at 979-578-1420 or email at drawlinson@reatarealty.com or deerawlinson@yahoo.com.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• Church Festival
Food, game and a chance to win prizes takes place at the St. Robert Bellarmine Church Festival on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. A barbecue brisket dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 1:15 p.m. There will be kids games, face painting and a chance to win a new vehicle in a raffle drawing.
• Church Bazaar
Holy Cross parish in East Bernard holds its annual church bazaar at Riverside Hall on Sunday, Oct. 13. A barbecued beef, chicken and sausage meal begins serving at 11 a.m. There will be lots of pastries, refreshments and items available at the country store. Games for all ages takes place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sit back and enjoy the sounds or take to the dance flloor with the music by the Dujka Brothers and the Red Ravens. There will be an auction starting at noon.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Downtown Dinner
El Campo’s Downtown Dinner will be held 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 along Monseratte by Evans Park. There will be plenty of food trucks and beverage offerings available for the evening. There is no entrance fee, only a $5 fee if you would like to reserve a table for the event by going by City Hall, 315 E. Jackson in El Campo.
Friday, Oct. 18
• Czech Music Festival
The Czech Heritage Festival & Muziky is an annual two-day event that features Czech food and music; demonstrations of blacksmithing, corn shelling, wood cutting, and wine making; and a biergarten. This year the festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19. A fireworks show will be held at the conclusion of the day’s event. Friday evening will feature music by the Dujka Brothers from 6 - 9:30 p..m. and a chicken and dumpling meal starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony, the KJT state taroky tournament, kids activities, heritage demonstrations, kolace eating contest, tours of the Czech Village, arts and crafts and an antique farm equipment and car show. Muziky Muziky will be held in the amphitheater from 7 - 9:20 p.m. and the fireworks show will be at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• Danish Community Celebration
The community of Danevang observes its 125th anniversary with a Founders’ Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19. The community is planning a year-long series of activities and this event marks the first of many. There will be food and fun for all ages, Scandinavian dancers, a special ceremony at the cemetery to honor founders of the community and the museum will have many new exhibits to see. A traditional Danish meal will be served at the Community Hall (cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids over age six). Tickets may be purchased at the door. The event is being sponsored by the Danish Heritage Preservation Society.
• Shiner Music Fest
Shiner hosts the annual music festival on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20. The festival takes place at the Green-Dickson Park, 65 CR 350, in Shiner. The 2019 line up includes American Aquarium, Cory Morrow and Jarrod Birmingham with headliner to be announced at a later date. For information, visit: www.shinermusicfest.com.
• Rodeo Fun
Bay City Open Pro Bull Riding event to be held at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds in Bay City will feature other events as well on Saturday, Oct. 19 starting at 7 p.m. In addition to bull riding, there will be bareback bronc riding, cowgirls’ breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping and tie-down roping. For more information, call 830-997-1864, email: lmrodeo@yahoo.com or visit their website: http://lmrodeo.com. The fairgrounds is located at 4511 FM 2668 in Bay City.
• Farmer’s Market
Victoria Farmer’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2805 N. Navarro in Victoria. There will be fresh produce available, food trucks, face painting, pumpkin painting, live music and more.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Czhilispiel
Flatonia hosts the annual Czhilispiel Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27. Czhilispiel is a nod to Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage. First, the name comes from a play on the word “Chili.” The addition of the “z” is a play on a Czech spelling, and the German work “spiel” means play. Friday’s event is from 6 p.m. until midnight. Saturday begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K Run/Walk and Sunday gets under way at 10 a.m. There will be DJ and live music, barbecue cook-off, arts and crafts booths, car and truck show, washer tournament and other contests like the jalapeno eating and egg toss competitions. For a full schedule of events, to go: https://www.flatoniachamber.com/p/czhilispiel/full-schedule
Saturday, Oct. 26
• Halloween Carnival
St. Philip Catholic School hosts its annual PTC carnival Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The public is invited to take part in a fun-filled day full of games, prizes and food.
• Farmers Market
Ganado hosts a Fall Family Fesitval and Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the downtown area from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The day includes fun activities for the whole family, from shopping, to food, music, hot rods, motorcycles and free activities in the kids play area.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• Nature Fest set for Nov. 2
8th Annual Seabourne Nature Fest will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Highway 36 South, in Rosenberg. This free event features plenty of activities for the whole family. See butterflies, caterpillars, alligators, snakes, hawks, owls, beekeepers and more. Children will also be able to enjoy a petting zoo, crafts and face painting. And everyone can experience nature talks by experts, an edible plant display, prairie walks, hayrides and musical entertainment. Native plants and seeds will also be available. Food is available from a variety of food truck vendors. This event is conducted by Coastal Prairie Chapter - Texas Master Naturalists who are sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. For additional information call 832-225-6936, email info@coastalprairie.org or visit: www.coastalprairie.org or follow on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/TXMNCoastal/.
