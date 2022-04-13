The Crisis Center in Wharton will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting on April 21 from 4-6 p.m. at 620 N. Fulton. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. and there will be door prizes, appetizers, refreshments and free gifts.
The organization, started in 1984, is community-based, volunteer-supported and provides shelter and support to victims of family violence, child abuse and sexual assault in Matagorda and Wharton Counties. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.
The Crisis Center is an “umbrella agency” that consists of a children’s advocacy center, residential program, domestic violence services, sexual assault program and services, legal assistance and counseling services.
They are committed to local volunteers and a high level of community involvement. They are funded by federal and state grants, city and county funds, foundation grant support and local and regional businesses.
