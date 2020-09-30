The El Campo Branch Library’s annual Great Pumpkin Bash is fast approaching. Children who are three to 14 years of age can enter, just come by the library to pick up an entry form.
There will be three age groups: three to five, six to eight and nine to 14 years of age.
Pumpkins should be dropped off at the library either from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 or from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Prizes for first, second and third in each age group will be determined, as well as the grand prize pumpkin. New this year, patrons can vote for their favorite pumpkins. Patrons are encouraged to come in and look at all the creative pumpkins, then cast their vote in each age group. Patron voting will be from Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 23.
Pumpkins must be real and cannot be cut or punctured. They may be painted, glued, dressed or just be uniquely creative, as long as the pumpkin is not punctured.
All pumpkins may be picked up and enjoyed at home beginning Monday, Oct 26.
Also, in October, adults needing guidance on Medicare can sign up for a workshop to be held at 10 a.m., Oct. 8. Attendance will be very limited and the presenter, Alejandra “Alex” Rischan, who is a benefits advisor, will be virtual.
To participate, patrons must call the library to sign up for the presentation.
Open enrollment for Medicare will begin Oct. 15.
If the workshop fills up, phone access will be available, and it is possible that a second virtual workshop could be scheduled.
In addition to this informative program, Rischan will begin virtual meetings with clients later in October. She can do individual counseling and help with choosing the right prescription supplement plan for each person. She will take appointments and the library will provide the computer for these individual sessions.
