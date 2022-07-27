44th Annual Schulenburg Festival

The 44th annual Schulenburg Festival, also known as the “National Party of Texas,” will be a party to remember. From the first notes on Thursday night to the last song on Sunday evening, Wolters Park in Schulenburg is the place to be from Aug. 4-7, for live music all weekend, two nights of rodeo action, cookoffs, parade, carnival and more.

This year’s headliner is “Dos Borrachos” featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager. The two performers partnered up while on a songwriting trip in Mexico. They have recorded several songs together and will entertain the crowd with those tunes, along with each singer performing their own songs. Fowler has entertained at this festival four times, most recently in 2012 and Creager was an annual performer from 2000 through 2005. Creager’s most recent appearance was 2015.

