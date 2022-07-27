The 44th annual Schulenburg Festival, also known as the “National Party of Texas,” will be a party to remember. From the first notes on Thursday night to the last song on Sunday evening, Wolters Park in Schulenburg is the place to be from Aug. 4-7, for live music all weekend, two nights of rodeo action, cookoffs, parade, carnival and more.
This year’s headliner is “Dos Borrachos” featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager. The two performers partnered up while on a songwriting trip in Mexico. They have recorded several songs together and will entertain the crowd with those tunes, along with each singer performing their own songs. Fowler has entertained at this festival four times, most recently in 2012 and Creager was an annual performer from 2000 through 2005. Creager’s most recent appearance was 2015.
Fowler and Creager will take the stage on Saturday night from 9-11 p.m. Warming up the crowd for the show, and then continuing the party again afterwards, will be Texas Unlimited Band (TUB). “It’s hard for us to put into words what TUB means to the Festival,” says longtime President Michael Zweschper. “They are second to none in how they can energize a crowd, and keep them dancing and singing. They have helped put the ‘Party’ in the National Party of Texas. It’s one of those things you just need to experience in person”.
Friday night of festival weekend will be a party in and of itself. Musical entertainment kicks off with The Triumphs, making their return to the stage. The band endured an 18-month hibernation due to COVID, but they are ready to ‘Bring Back the Times’ once again. The Triumphs’ mainstay is still tunes from the 1960s, but they also include some ‘70s and ‘80s music, and a few from way back as well.
Sunday will be full of live music as well. Texas Dream plays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Texas Unlimited Band will close out Sunday from 4-8 p.m. “Sunday is always a great day for families to enjoy the Festival. Watch the parade, then head to the park for lunch and some great music that everyone can dance to. The carnival will be open for the kids, the arts & crafts vendors are set up for some shopping, and the fans under the Pavilion keep things relatively cool for August,” says Nicole Michalke, Advertising Director.
Thursday evening is another option for live entertainment and a family night. Along with music, the carnival (sponsored by the Schulenburg Lions Club) will be open, as well as various food and drink booths. The rodeo will have their slack contestants performing and you can watch that action for free that evening.
The festival is much more than just live music. Rodeo, cookoffs and parades are also big draws. The rodeo starts at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday evening.
