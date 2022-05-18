El Campo Middle School’s Jr. STARS present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the junior high. Tickets are $5 each, available at the door only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for both performances.
Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for over nine Tony Awards, it is the classic story of Belle and the Beast. As Belle loses her father and her freedom all in one day and the enchanted rose loses its petals, it is only if the Beast can learn to love and be loved that the curse ends and he is transformed into a prince.
“Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a timeless tale of transformation and tolerance,” ECMS theatre director Nathan Hand said. “The message and meaning this musical reinforces for the audience and returns to the actors is not only poignant and profound, but powerful,” Hand said. “Plus, the characters and costumes are marvelous,” he added.
Don’t miss all the memorable characters and it’s award-winning score this Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., at ECMS.
