The Plaza Theatre has announced its lineup of shows for the 2020-21 season. The official theme of the season is, “Thrills and Chills.” While the lineup is set, show dates are tentative due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to reduce expenses and unforeseen circumstances, there will not be a printed season brochure this year.
The season lineup is as follows:
• Fall 2020: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship.
• Christmas 2020: A Christmas Story
Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.
• Winter 2021: Clue
Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The plot concerns a murder at a mansion, occupied by several suspects, that is solved by a detective.
• Spring 2021: Crimes of the Heart
Crimes of the Heart relates the story of the three Magrath sisters, Meg, Babe and Lenny, who reunite after Babe shoots her abusive husband.
• Litefooters Summer 2021 Youth Production: Frozen Jr.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.
• Summer 2021: Hello, Dolly!
Hello, Dolly! follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, N.Y., to find a match for the miserly “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder.
