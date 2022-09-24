El Campo nonprofits looking for funding may consider applying to become a United Way partner agency like the Boys & Girls Club here.
The application period is now open through Matagorda County United Way (MCUW). Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) human service organizations that provide programs and services in Wharton and or Matagorda counties are eligible to apply.
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo has partnered with the United Way for more than nine years.
“We have been a partner agency with the United Way since before I came here, and we receive more than just financial support from them,” Boys & Girls Club Director Jill Hearne said.
MCUW facilitates quarterly meetings with local nonprofits helping them network and solve problems they might otherwise be at a loss to solve on their own. “Nonprofits come together and discuss situations they’re in, what their current needs are or what they’re trying to accomplish and other nonprofits offer advice on how they solved similar problems,” Hearne said.
Funding through the partnership assists the El Campo club in financing programs like Power Hour, Summer Brain Gain and SMART Moves Texas.
Power Hour helps club members ages 6-18 achieve academic success by providing homework help, tutoring and high-yield learning activities encouraging them to become self-directed learners.
Summer Brain Gain is a summer learning loss prevention program packaged in one-week modules by grade level aligning with district standards. Each module takes a project-based learning approach: youth engage in the process through discovery, creative expression, group work and a final project or production. As a result, children develop higher-order thinking skills while staying on track for the coming school year.
SMART Moves (Skills Mastery and Resilience Training) receives one-to-one state matching funds aimed at prevention and education addressing problems such as drug and alcohol use and premature sexual activity. Matching funds reduce the cost for underprivileged youngsters participating.
“MCUW was funding us at about $25,000 annually, but due to the recent pandemic, funding has been reduced to about $4,000 per year,” Hearne said.
Another local United Way partner agency, Manna Meals is an all volunteer organization with the goal of ministering to people who may be struggling to put food on the table and/or are in need of fellowship, at no cos. Serving hot meals each Monday and Thursday evening, volunteer teams representing El Campo churches rotate the responsibility of preparing and serving the meals.
Manna Meals was started about 10 years ago on then director Carolyn Mitchell’s birthday, by herself and five girls from Girl Scout Troop 7005.
“We were having our meeting and someone knocked on the church door saying they needed gas money and money for food,” Mitchell said. They helped that family and began talking to other churches and organizations such as Martha’s Table in Palacios and Food Bank of the Golden Crescent in Victoria.
“Not long after that we had several churches that came together to form Manna Meals,” said Mitchell.
Agencies applying to partner with MCUW must address a recognized need in the community consistent with the United Way’s mission and focus in areas of improving health, education and financial stability.
Applicants should deliver cost-effective, high-priority programs and services locally, and demonstrate sound financial and administrative management practices. There is a stringent review of the internal practices of each applicant during the United Way funding process to ensure funds will be used efficiently and effectively in Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Information about other eligibility requirements and applications are available by downloading from www.MCUWTX.org, calling (979) 245-5852 or sending a request via email to mcuw@sbcglobal.net. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.