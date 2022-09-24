Hot Meals Served

Volunteers like Brenda Ogdee and Myrna Hansen of Christ Lutheran Church (l-r) helped prepare and serve more than 200 plates Monday during Manna Meals to-go only dinner to the local community. Once held as a dine-in only meal, Manna Meals averaged 75 person twice a week, but during the pandemic those numbers went up because to-go only plates were the only option. Twelve teams from local churches and faith groups take turns preparing and serving the meals.

 L-N File Photo

El Campo nonprofits looking for funding may consider applying to become a United Way partner agency like the Boys & Girls Club here.

The application period is now open through Matagorda County United Way (MCUW). Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) human service organizations that provide programs and services in Wharton and or Matagorda counties are eligible to apply.

