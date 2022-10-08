No matter the temperatures outside this time of year, Autumn stirs feelings of traditions and nostalgia for most people, and this year the Danish Heritage Preservation Society will begin an annual tradition with the Danevang Harvest Festival.

Happening on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Society will host their inaugural event with a full Danish country lunch, live music, Scandinavian dancers, crafts, games, auctions and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.