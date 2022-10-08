No matter the temperatures outside this time of year, Autumn stirs feelings of traditions and nostalgia for most people, and this year the Danish Heritage Preservation Society will begin an annual tradition with the Danevang Harvest Festival.
Happening on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Society will host their inaugural event with a full Danish country lunch, live music, Scandinavian dancers, crafts, games, auctions and more.
The traditional Danish lunch will include Frikadeller – Danish meatballs made specifically for this event – potatoes, gravy, carrots, red cabbage, beets and cucumber salad. There will be Danish hot-dog combos with Danish style condiments and a bag of chips, and there will be tea, water, coffee and desserts.
“The meatballs are a specialty. They’re not an every-day Danish meal, they’re prepared for special occasions,” president of the Danish Heritage Preservation Society, Michael Hansen said.
Entertainment during and after lunch will be live music by Keith Junot and Friends and a performance by the Scandinavian Dancers of Houston. The dancers are exciting and will share with the audience the traditional dances of their ancestors, and they’ve performed at the Danish Heritage Museum of Danevang previously.
“The dancers are great, and they usually get people in the crowd involved, teaching them the dances which are a lot like our square dancing.”
There will be crafts and games for the kids, and the game of Kubb - pronounced “koob” - will be learned and played by those willing to participate. Kubb is a type of lawn game where players use wooden dowels to topple blocks, sending the dowels back and forth over a playing field in a “last-block-standing” type game.
“It’s a fun game, and there will be drawings and auctions too,” Hansen said.
Hansen emphasized the importance of registering online and buying tickets for the event.
“This is our inaugural event and we want to be sure there is plenty for everyone at the harvest festival,” he said. “There will be a limited number of meals available for purchase on that day, so it will help for us to know how many visitors we need to prepare for.”
Tickets for the festival and for the drawings are available online at their website, danevangtx.org.
The event will raise funds for the ongoing support of the museum which houses a collection of artifacts and exhibits related to everyday lives of pioneering settlers of Danevang. The museum shares the ties that citizens of Danevang still have with their mother country of Denmark and their Viking heritage. Other displays show the importance of the Danish Lutheran Church to the community.
“Danevang is an ag community and the Danes have been farming here since the 1890s,” Hansen said. “Agriculture is the primary industry here, and for a long time cotton has been the key crop, but there’s still a good bit of corn, maize, soybeans and rice grown here. Some Mennonite farmers have started fish farms in the last few years,” he added.
Tour groups from Houston visit throughout the year and visitors are often surprised by what they find. “We hope people will purchase tickets online and come out to share our Danish heritage,” said Hansen, “It’s only 12 minutes from El Campo, and we’re sure you’ve passed by it a time or two, so come on by.”
Tickets and drawing entries are available at danevangtx.org. for the Saturday, Oct. 22 event that starts at 11 a.m.
