Southerners have a lot of creative idioms – a grouping of words that means more than what the individual words mean. Being in the south, they have a lot of idioms when it comes to heat and high temperatures. Here is a list of some interesting idioms for how hot the south is.
It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.
Humidity exacerbates high temperatures because, a high amount of moisture in the air prohibits sweat from evaporating and cooling our bodies.
Hotter than a stolen tamale!
The word “hot” has a few definitions that make this term appropriate for Texas heat. Hot, as in temperature, is obvious, but it can also mean stolen. It can even mean spicy! So, a stolen tamale covers all that.
Hot enough to scald a lizard.
Lizards are plentiful in Texas, and they do seem immune to the heat, so if the heat is hot enough to scald one, you know it’s dang hot.
Hot enough to fry an egg on asphalt
Pretty obvious, and probably true in some parts of Texas, so when the streets get hot take care of those tootsies.
It’s like walking through soup.
When the humidity is high and it feels like walking is a chore, his phrase ranks right up there with “humidity so thick you could cut it with a knife.
The ice cream truck melted.
If you think the temperature would have to be outrageous for an ice cream truck to melt, that’s just what artist Orest Keywan represented in his sculpture “Hot With a Chance of a Late Storm.” Google that for a treat to beat the heat.
It’s hotter than blue blazes.
This saying probably comes from the fact that the temperature of a flame is different depending on what color the flame is - with blue being the hottest area of a fire or flame.
It’s so hot I’m glistening.
Southern politeness says that, “Women don’t sweat, they glisten.” In the Texas temperatures there sure are a lot of glistening women.
