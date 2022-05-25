Outstanding patriotic students representing a 239 year-old tradition of proudly hoisting and lowering the U.S. flag on a daily schedule at the Louise Junior High School and at the Louise High School, were presented certificates of commendation by the Cradle of Texas Chapter #33 of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The certificates were presented on Friday, May 20, by NSSAR member, Registrar and Chapter Genealogist, Bill Sanders, Sr. Certificate recipient Sergio Pedraza, LHS senior, performed flag duty for the past two years. Other recipeints included Gabrial Martinez, Tristan Grant and Pasqual Ramos.
The NSSAR represents biological descendants of the patriots who fought and served from 1775 to 1783 in one of the Thirteen Colonies, and helped to establish our United States of America.
