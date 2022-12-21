Weathermen are busy generating headlines about super serious cold arriving just before Christmas weekend. Its time to take them seriously.
Until just recently we have experienced a mild fall season. Turfgrass and lawn/garden weeds have continued to grow under damp conditions that seemed more like the arrival of spring.
Just remember that the plants have had very little reason to acclimate for this ‘surprise’ deep-freeze event. Concentrate on protection for your tropical/tender plants. If your tropicals, like Hibiscus, are too large to cover, cut them down to a size that you can manage. It’s better to start spring with a healthy stump of growth, rather than a crispy mess.
The best protection may be a bag or two of pine bark mulch dumped high around the base of your prized plant friend. Remember that citrus you just replanted after 2021?
The best protection is container plants hauled into the closed garage. Next best for potted plants or tender planted shrubs is a cover with an old fabric/blanket/bed-spread followed by a tarp that can be firmly sealed to the ground. Trap the Earth’s free heat.
Then retreat to your easy chair with a hot or cup of your favorite beverage and an old quilt for yourself.
Leon Macha, The Practical Southern Gardener, is a certified consulting Horticulturist/Arborist with over 40 years experience in our area.
