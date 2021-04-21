Louise High Senior Andrea Dunlap and Juniors Breana Viesca, Savannah Morton and Ana Garrett came away with second place team win in the area FFA floriculture competition. The contest was held Saturday, April 17 at College Station High School in College Station.
This win entitles the four-member team for a chance at the state level of competition where they will be up against some of the toughest teams in Texas.
Garrett placed sixth overall individual; Viesca came in ninth place overall individual; Dunlap finished 16th place overall individual and Morton claimed 19th place overall individual. The team is coached by Brittany Ross.
“Last year they didn’t get to compete, so they have been preparing really hard,” Ross said. “I have some really high achieving kids on the team. They had to push themselves really hard.”
Ross said the team felt they would do well at area because of all the preparation they’ve put into being ready for contest.
“When they got second, they were over the moon about it,” Ross said.
The floriculture contest takes anywhere from 2.5 to 3 hours to complete. Each individual’s points tally up for the team’s overall score.
Parts of the test require each team member to respond individually to 50 questions regarding the industry of floriculture.
“There is no talking to each other during this part of it,” Ross said.
They also have to be able to identify 60 plants, pests, diseases or tools used in the floral industry.
Another portion involves evaluating and placing of blooming containers, foliage containers and floral arrangements. There are other portions to the test as well.
Now that the team realizes their weaknesses, they will be working on those to improve and be ready for state.
“Once they started seeing success, they have focused on fixing the things they needed to work on,” Ross said.
State contest will be held Friday, April 30 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.