Blacksmith conference at Texas Czech Heritage & Cultural Center

One of the antique engines on display at the 2022 Gas Engine Reunion at the Czech Heritage & Cultural Center.

Hopes are high for a big turnout at the second annual Texas Blacksmith Conference & the Hume L. Baker Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion to be held Jan. 27-28 at the Texas Czech Heritage & Cultural Center’s Czech Village (TCHCC) grounds in La Grange. The event kicks off at noon on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

There are many shows geared towards antique tractors, but none that are solely for the interest of the antique stationary engines, until now. The farm shows in Texas have seen a decline in the past years in engine displays, and after only two years of this show, the numbers are beginning to increase. This show is hoping to help fuel-up the interest in the educational hobby. This show will feature gas, steam, hot air, and oil engines operating, and some powering equipment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.