That severe Christmas freeze continues to haunt our yards. Too many hedges and shrubs that desperately need serious pruning, remain untouched. If left alone, these will visually disappoint you for years to come.
Waxleaf Ligustrum hedges all over town give me reason to run off the road as I see what the future holds. This is especially true on commercial properties where the plant was installed around parking lots. Its unlikely that local or corporate management will recognize what needs to be done as they focus on selling the merchandise within their walls, Ugliness will prevail for years.
Those hedges need to be properly pruned down to about 18”-24”. This will let the emerging low sprouts fully develop and get the dead branches taken to the dump. It will be a big project, but the result will be an attractive property whose appearance will not drive away customers.
This task is equally important for residential properties. These damaged old hedges will no longer fulfill the privacy function that is their reason for being. Plants trained into Poodles and Pyramids need to be cut severely from their current dimensions. If you want an 18”-24” wide finished specimen, prune now to 10”-12” of bare stems. It will all grow back nicely.
Certain crapemyrtle varieties are now showing upper stems and branches that are freeze dead. The clue is sprouts appearing down in the middle of the old plant. Those dead branches need to be pruned away to make room for the new, blooming sprouts. Avoid the severe, straight across pruning that we crapemyrtle lovers call ‘crape-murder’. Try to preserve the plant’s natural form.
Most roses have finished their bountiful initial crop of blossoms. If that is true for your roses, its time to prune away about 1/3 of the upper growth. In six weeks you will enjoy a completely new floral display. You can follow this pruning plan for the rest of the year. If you plan a back yard event this year, mark your calendar for rose pruning 6-7 weeks ahead of the event.
Apply your Bark Mulches now while retail inventories are high. I prefer pine bark nuggets for established landscapes. Weeds are much less successful in the chunkier product. Use pine bark mulch for areas where you plant annuals/perennials. Work to maintain 2”-3” of mulch in place to preserve moisture, discourage weed growth, and provide a happy home for plant roots.
Colored mulches are ground up lumber scrap and are not a desirable product.
– Leon Macha is a consulting, certified horticulturist/arborist with over 40 years of experience in our region.
