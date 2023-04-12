That severe Christmas freeze continues to haunt our yards. Too many hedges and shrubs that desperately need serious pruning, remain untouched. If left alone, these will visually disappoint you for years to come.

Waxleaf Ligustrum hedges all over town give me reason to run off the road as I see what the future holds. This is especially true on commercial properties where the plant was installed around parking lots. Its unlikely that local or corporate management will recognize what needs to be done as they focus on selling the merchandise within their walls, Ugliness will prevail for years.

