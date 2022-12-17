Holiday Events & Services

–– El Campo ––
Sunday, Dec. 18
Grace Point Community Church
Helicopter Candy Drop. Jarrod Mahalitc and Ace High Helos welcome all children to a candy drop at 11:30 a.m. 820 West Loop, El Campo, 77437. For more information email gracepointchurchec@gmail.com or call 543-2331.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Grace Point Community Church
Candlelight and communion service, 6:30-8 p.m. 820 West Loop, El Campo, 77437. For more information email gracepointchurchec@gmail.com or call 543-2331.
Saturday, Dec. 24
First Baptist Church of El Campo
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Photo booth and fresh, hot wassail for everyone. 411 Fahrenthold, El Campo, 77437. For more information email office@firstelcampo.org, or call 543-2793.
First Presbyterian Church of El Campo
Christmas Eve services with communion at 5 p.m. 203 W. Calhoun, El Campo, 77437. For more information email presbyterianec@gmail.com or call 543-3658.
First Lutheran Church of El Campo
Christmas Eve services with communion at 6 p.m. 304 Oscar, El Campo, 77437. For more information email office@firstlutheranec.com or call 543-5847.
St. Robert’s Catholic Church
Christmas Vigil at 5:30 p.m. in English, Las Posadas at 10:30 p.m., Arrullar at 11:30 p.m. and Misa de Gallo (Midnight Mass) at midnight. 512 Tegner, El Campo, 77437. For more information email churchoffice@sanrobertochurch.org or call 543-4298.
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
The Feast of The Nativity of the Lord at 5 p.m. 304 W. Church, El Campo, 77437. For more information email apostle@stphilipapostle.org or call 543-3770.
Faith Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve candlelight service from 6-7 p.m. 2103 N Mechanic, El Campo, 77437. For more information visit faithelcampo.church or call 543-1842.
Danevang Lutheran Church, LCMC
Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. 357 County Road 426, Danevang, TX 77432. For more information call 979-543-7208.
–– Wharton ––
Sunday, Dec. 18
Rescue Church
“A Holly Jolly Christmas” at Rescue Church. Celebrate with a Christmas message, Christmas carols, special music, and more. Family services at 10 a.m. and candlelight service at 6 p.m. After candlelight service there will be hot chocolate, hay rides, and pictures with Santa. 915 FM 1299, Wharton, 77488. For more information email info@rescuechurch.org or call 979-488-3080.
Saturday, Dec. 24
First United Methodist Church Wharton
Christmas Eve Service Especially for Children and Families at 4:30 p.m. will have traditional Christmas songs, instruments to help everyone get involved and e games to help remember the Christmas story. Candlelight service with communion at 6:30 p.m. 1717 Pioneer, Wharton, 77488. For more information email whartonfumc@whartonfumc.org or call 532-1100.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve service from 6-7 p.m. 614 Pecan, Wharton, 77488. For more information email office@stjohns-wharton.org or call 532-4522.
–– East Bernard ––
Saturday, Dec. 24
Holy Cross Catholic Church
35th Annual Children’s Christmas Eve Program and Mass at 4 p.m. Children four-years-old up to sixth grade are welcomed to participate. Midnight Mass at midnight. For information email office@eastbernardcatholic.org or contact Bernice Cavness. 979-335-6104.
