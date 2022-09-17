Tommie and Debbie Hubenak (Rutledge) of El Campo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party at The Limo Station on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. The party was hosted by their children, Brad Hubenak (Jennifer) and Stacie Dluhos (Kevin) and was attended by many special friends and family, including their five grandchildren, Lincoln, Harper & Easton Hubenak and Parks and Luke Dluhos.
Tommie and Debbie were married on Sept. 23, 1972 at First Baptist Church in El Campo. Tommie is currently a co-owner of El Campo Glass Company and Debbie is retired from Wharton County Precinct 1 administration, and she is the former owner of Today’s Man in El Campo.
Guest enjoyed live entertainment by musician Derek Smith and a special performance by Larry Carriere singing the couple’s favorite Elvis songs.
The Limo Station was beautifully decorated with white roses, gold candles and accents, a banner remembering favorite things from 1972, and many photographs of the happy couple throughout the years.
Guests enjoyed a lavish buffet of dips, shrimp, meatballs, meat and cheese platter, croissant sandwiches, sun-dried tomato chicken wraps, street tacos, seasonal fruits and Ferrero Rocher chocolates. An assortment of beer, wine and margaritas was also provided.
The couple was honored with a heartfelt toast by their children, Brad and Stacie, and then guests enjoyed a delicious vanilla and lemon cake with butter-cream icing. The cake was handcrafted by Annette Prochoska and featured elegant white and gold accents and was highlighted by two white doves on the top.
It was truly a wonderful celebration of two people still very much in love, who are the perfect example of what a blessing marriage can be.
