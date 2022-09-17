Anniversary Celebration

Married since 1972, Debbie and Tommie Hubenak celebrate their anniversary with family and friends.

 L-N Contributed Photo

Tommie and Debbie Hubenak (Rutledge) of El Campo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party at The Limo Station on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. The party was hosted by their children, Brad Hubenak (Jennifer) and Stacie Dluhos (Kevin) and was attended by many special friends and family, including their five grandchildren, Lincoln, Harper & Easton Hubenak and Parks and Luke Dluhos.

Tommie and Debbie were married on Sept. 23, 1972 at First Baptist Church in El Campo. Tommie is currently a co-owner of El Campo Glass Company and Debbie is retired from Wharton County Precinct 1 administration, and she is the former owner of Today’s Man in El Campo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.