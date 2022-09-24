Polka Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 24
CISTERN: Envy of Them All at Cistern Country Store (12604 N. State Hwy. 95), 8 p.m. to midnight. Call the store at (512) 739-7840 or visit http://cisternstore-bar.com.
LA GRANGE: Howling Howie & the Honky Tonk Band at Mullins Prairie Store near La Grange (7408 Mullins Prairie Loop), 8 p.m. to midnight.
CLEVELAND: Heartland Texas Band at Cleveland VFW Post 1839 (18 County Rd. 396), 8 p.m.-midnight.
HALLETTSVILLE: 27th Annual Kolache Fest at the Hallettsville KC Hall. Music by The Dujka Brothers 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Czechaholics 3-6 p.m. and Shiner’s 2nd Wind 7:30-10:30 p.m.
FEDOR: Fedor Fish Fry at the Old Feeder Picnic Grounds (4270 FM 1624) Food served 5-8 p.m., dine-in or to go plates. Auction at 6:30 p.m. Music by Michael Craig’s Mobile Music Machine 3:30-6:30 p.m. Washers at 10 a.m., corn hole at 1 p.m. Children’s games and more.
LOCKHART: Western Swing and Barbecue Festival in Downtown Lockhart Sept. 23-25. Details to be announced.
SHINER: Czech Wine Stompers at the Spoetzel Brewery in Shiner (603 Brewery St.), 2-6 p.m.
Sunday, September 25
VICTORIA: 34th Annual Czech Heritage Festival at the Victoria Community Center (2905 E. North). Music 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. by The Czechaholics and The Red Ravens. Beer on tap, tarok card game lessons, KJT Kolache Eating Contest, accordion lessons by Mason Nesvadba. Kolaches, chicken noodle soup and sausage wraps available.
SERBIN: Wendish Feast at the Serbin Picnic Grounds. Music by the Shiner Hobo Band 1-4 p.m.
CISTERN: Bucksnort Boogie Boys at Cistern Country Store (12604 N. State Hwy. 95), 2-5 p.m. Call the store at (512) 739-7840 or visit http://cisternstore-bar.com.
HOUSTON: Oktoberfest at Das Manor Haus (111 N. Post Oak Ln.) with music by Das Ist Lustig 3-7 p.m. Call (713) 685-6840 for more information.
Know of a polka venue? Are you playing in a polka band? If your event is less than an hour and a half away, your listing could be here. Send info to lifestyle@leader-news.com or visit us at www.leader-news.com and hit the ‘Submit News’ button.
