May the 4th (force) be with you … If you are a Star Wars fan, you get it. If you aren’t, well that’s just fine too!
The Star Wars movies came out a very long time ago. It feels like just a few years, but the original Star Wars movie came out in 1977. That’s now 45 years ago! I had to do the math twice to believe it – 45 years. Oh well, time races on.
The El Campo Branch Library staff is excited about the return of our sweet kitty that adopted us before Christmas. Libby the Library Cat stopped by one morning and just decided she needed to be the greeter for the Library. The staff waited a few days to see if someone claimed her or she was heading to her real home. She soon became a crowd favorite. Sitting by the door or waiting at the benches, she loves to people watch.
About 11 weeks ago, she left the library one evening and did not return. Staff waited anxiously for her to return to her seat by the front door. Finally, her things were put away. On Monday of last week, she reappeared at the library. Looking a bit ragged and rough, she returned to her spot by the front door.
She got a ride to the vet’s office for a checkup and had a few things that were addressed. The vet kindly checked her over and found that she had a broken pelvis that was healing. She is not quite herself yet, but is happily waiting by the door to see all her friends.
So, when you stop by the library, she will be there to watch over you. Feel free to pet her and talk to her but please don’t pick her up yet. Let’s give her time to heal. But for now, she is back to her job of being the greeter. The staff wishes to offer their appreciation to El Campo Animal Hospital at 1201 W. Loop for their excellent care of Libby and to all of Libby’s friends for all the kind inquiries to her whereabouts and health. She was lost but now is back.
Be sure to pop in the library soon, the birdhouse giveaway is just about here. On May 6, the drawing will be held. Prizes to be awarded include gift certificates to a local nursery, bird feeders, bird baths and bird houses. All patrons need to do is check out 2 books on gardening, yard improvement, flowers, birds, butterflies or anything pertaining to yard care.
Your name is then put in the drawing. Each time you check out 2 books on any of these subjects, you are eligible to put your name in the drawing. The giveaway will be Friday before Mother’s Day. Timely, right?
Lone Star Legal Aid is a program that the library has been offering recently for our patrons.
To quote their flier, they “provide free legal assistance to low-income families and individuals. Please stop by and join us … to complete an application and receive more information on our legal services. Types of help available: Eviction, probate, family law, landlord/tenant disputes/veterans benefits/wills/public benefits/housing issues/guardianships and consumer issues.” The next date they will be at the El Campo Library is May 11, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon. If you are unable to attend on this day, their website is www.lonestarlegal.org or you can phone their Clute office at 979-849-6464.
Another program that is returning to the Library is the VVA 1069 – Vietnam Veterans of America. This is a support group for Vietnam Vets and they meet every 4th Thursday of the month in the library from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Stop in if you are a Vietnam Vet and see what they have to offer.
The Library is getting ready for our summer reading programs and have been preparing to offer many great prizes for our patrons, children and adults. June 1 will be the official start of the reading programs and the schedule of children’s events will be available in later May for parents, grandparents and babysitters to schedule their summer.
To help children remember that the summer reading programs are beginning soon, there will be a drawing from May 9 through May 27. Every time a child checks out 5 books they may put their name in a drawing for a giant narwhal or giant shark. The summer program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and the oversized stuffed “friends” will make great reading buddies.
There are many regularly occurring programs for patrons to make use of and get much needed assistance. Be sure to stop by the library to find out what services might be available for you. Even though the summer tends to be hot and humid, remember, it’s always COOL to come to the library. Oceans of possibilities await you at the El Campo Branch Library.
