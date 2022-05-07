The El Campo Garden Club has made the home of Glenell and Doug Wenglar their choice for the May Yard of the Month and the couple is surprised but very pleased.
“Our daughter gives us tips,” Glenell Wenglar said, adding “she works in the nursery business.”
All of the plant and flower beds were put around the house when they moved in, about 3 years ago, and an irrigation system helps keep them lush. “The beds were designed by our daughter, Shawn Mason,” Wenglar added.
There are no new garden projects planned for the future. “We’re very happy with our current layout, it’s easy to maintain,” Wenglar said. Becca Socha and a crew from Texas Coast Yard Maintenance assists with the plant and irrigation care. Wenglar said she likes that the yard is always neat, clean and shows off their home very well.
“The flower bed by our driveway has stepping stones for all my grandchildren,” Wenglar said.
Faye Poskey and Dianne Appling selected the Wenglar’s home for the Yard of the Month honor.
