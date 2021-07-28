As former members of the El Campo High School varsity cheer squad, 2021 ECHS graduates Julia and Megan Foegelle are headed to the University of Texas this fall semester to cheer on the Longhorns. The twins won’t be in the stands like most fans, but on the sidelines as part of a UT spirit squad cheering on the Texas Longhorns. Julia will be on the orange squad, a co-ed group, while Megan has been chosen for the white squad, an all girl squad.
The orange squad “cheers mostly at men’s sporting events and travels to out of town football games,” their mother Jenifer Foegelle said. And the white squad “cheers mostly at women’s sporting events, home football games and competes in stunt.”
The Foegelle twins started the application process in March.
“The girls had to submit an application and videos,” Foegelle said. “Videos consisted of tumbling, stunting, jumps and the UT fight song. From there, they received an email inviting them to the second round of try-outs.”
This interview was done via Zoom with coaches and captains.
“They received virtual instruction with returning UT cheerleaders to prepare them for their second round video,” she said. “That video featured tumbling and other UT cheers, chants and dances they learned during the virtual practices. Lastly, they had to do a live Zoom try-out with the coaches and captains.”
The twins decided to try out for the UT squads for their own reasons.
“I wanted to try out for the UT Cheer Squad because I wanted a new experience in the cheer world,” Megan said. “I wanted to focus on my game day and experience cheerleading without the competitive side.”
“I have done cheer pretty much my whole life and my family have always been big fans of the University of Texas so the decision to tryout for the UT cheer team was very easy,” Julia said. “I have and always will love cheerleading and I knew that I wanted to continue my cheerleading career into the collegiate level.”
By May 5, the twins were officially chosen for their respective squads.
“For the tryout process, you could pick which squad you wanted to tryout for,” Julia said. “You could choose one or both. I tried out for both and knew that they would place me wherever I was best fit for the program.”
“Since making the squad they have had to spend a lot of time in Austin this summer,” Foegelle said. “The University hosts UCA camps for visiting squads and the UT cheerleaders assist with the camps and make appearances. Julia participated in a rally and send-off for the UT baseball players as they left for the College World’s Series.”
The twins started tumbling at the age of five, and their cheerleading career began at age nine. At St. Philip Catholic School they were on the squad for two years and served as co-head cheerleaders their eighth grade year. At El Campo High School, the continued their passion of cheering and did so all four years, once again serving as co-head cheerleaders their senior year. Out of school, they have been cheering competitively for nine years, five years for Full Force gym in El Campo and four years for the Woodland’s Elite.
Both say they are excited to have been chosen for the UT squads and look forward to new experiences.
“I look forward to cheering and getting to experience game days in Austin,” Megan said. “I also look forward to meeting new people and making lots of new memories.”
“I am definitely looking forward to meeting so many new people in the program as well as improving overall as an athlete,” Julia said.
Julia is majoring in kinesiology and health exercise science, with plans to be a physical therapist and specialize in sports injury rehabilitation. Megan, who is majoring in psychology, is also employed by the National Cheerleader Association (NCA) and travels all over Texas working at NCA summer camps.
